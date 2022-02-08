Ed Orgeron Reveals The 1 Moment That Defined Joe Burrow

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has revealed the one signature moment that changed the trajectory of Joe Burrow’s career.

It came on Jan. 1 of 2019 when LSU was taking on UCF in the Fiesta Bowl. The Tigers went 9-3 in the regular season and looked like they were going to fall to 9-4 after a Burrow interception.

He got hit hard after the play but got up as a different player. He led the Tigers to a 40-32 win after he threw for 394 yards and four touchdowns.

Orgeron joined WJOX’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” out of Alabama on Tuesday morning to discuss that moment as Burrow prepares to play in the Super Bowl.

“I think that hit was a big part of it,” Orgeron said. “When he got hit, we were down 14 and we came back and scored three touchdowns. That defined his toughness, that defined his character, and he proved to the team that they can count on him under any circumstance.”

Burrow then came back the following year and led LSU to a National Championship with a 15-0 record.

He now sits one win away from getting the Bengals their championship since 1988. We’ll see if he can put together another strong performance on Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET.