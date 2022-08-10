Eli Apple Highlight Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Cornerback Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates the Bengals 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Earlier in training camp, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase beat Eli Apple in team drills for an impressive touchdown. On Wednesday, they squared off once again at practice.

Chase was on the winning side of Wednesday's battle, making a one-handed reception over Apple. A video of that catch surfaced on Twitter.

It didn't take long for the video of Chase's one-handed catch over Apple to go viral.

While there are plenty of NFL fans praising Chase this Wednesday, there's an equal number of people on Twitter bashing Apple.

Chase may have embarrassed Apple multiple times in training camp, but he made it clear that he loves what his teammate brings to the table.

"Oh hell yeah," Chase said when asked if it's fun competing with Apple, via All Bengals. "Eli is Eli. He brings his own energy every day.

"He pisses me off, yeah, I ain't gonna lie. He pisses me off a little bit, but that's the fun part of football. Nothing but competitive, just getting each other better as teammates."

Going up against Chase on a daily basis should actually help prepare Apple for the regular season.