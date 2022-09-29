Look: Eli Apple Is Trending Ahead Of Thursday Night's Game

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Cornerback Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates the Bengals 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple appears to be a popular figure in the Miami Dolphins' locker room.

Prior to this Thursday's matchup between the Bengals and Dolphins, star receiver Tyreek Hill called out Apple. Their beef stems from last season's AFC Championship Game.

"I can't wait to go against Eli Apple. I owe you, boy," Hill said. "I owe you. I'm here. The Cheetah is here. That's it."

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa added fuel to the fire with his comments during a press conference on Wednesday.

"If Tyreek is matched up with him and we call a play for Tyreek and it's 1-on-1, I'm giving Tyreek a shot," Tagovailoa told reporters. "Just know that he is getting the ball."

Plenty of jokes are being made about Apple and Hill on Twitter this afternoon.

Most football fans are predicting that Hill will get the better of Apple tonight.

"I like tyreek hill over Eli apple any day of the week man," one fan tweeted.

"Ready to watch Eli Apple get cooked tonight," a second fan said.

There'll be plenty of people locked in on this matchup tonight.

Kickoff for the Dolphins-Bengals game is at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.