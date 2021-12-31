ESPN Analyst Has Bold Comment About QB Joe Burrow

Domonique Foxworth is super high on Joe Burrow and how could anyone not be?

Burrow is having an outstanding season with the Bengals after tearing his ACL last season. He currently has 4,165 yards through the air with 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He’s coming off his best game of the season last Sunday against the Ravens when he threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns. That performance helped the Bengals get to 9-6 and they’re now one win away from clinching the AFC North.

Foxworth appeared on Friday morning’s edition of First Take and thinks Joe Burrow is a better quarterback than a younger Tom Brady was.

“If his skill is gonna escalate the same way that Tom Brady’s, we’re looking at maybe the best quarterback in the history of the game,” Foxworth said.

.@Foxworth24 thinks Joe Burrow is a better QB than a young Tom Brady was 👀 “If his skill is gonna escalate the same way that Tom Brady’s [did,] we’re looking at maybe the best quarterback in the history of the game!” pic.twitter.com/Ab68y72PUT — First Take (@FirstTake) December 31, 2021

That’s some high praise as Brady is considered arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.

Burrow is trying to will the Bengals into the playoffs and get them their first playoff win since 1991. First up though, is a date with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.