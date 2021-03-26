ESPN Analyst Names “Sneaky Winner” After 2 Huge NFL Trades

The Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers all took part in huge trades on Friday. But one analyst believes a team that did absolutely nothing may have emerged as the real winner.

Following the big trades, ESPN NFL analyst Field Yates took to Twitter and called the Cincinnati Bengals the “sneaky winner” of the trades. He explained that the trades make it all the more likely that the first four picks in the 2021 NFL Draft are all quarterbacks.

Trevor Lawrence will be going No. 1, while some combination of Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance are expected to go second through fourth. That opens the door for the Cincinnati Bengals, owners of pick No. 5, to choose any non-quarterback they want.

“A sneaky winner from today’s trades? The Bengals. The possibility of 4 QBs going in picks 1-4 feels more likely than ever,” Yates wrote. “Cincy could have its pick of any non-QB prospect (Ja’Marr Chase, Penei Sewell, Kyle Pitts, etc.) to support Joe Burrow.”

The Cincinnati Bengals found their franchise quarterback last year, drafting Joe Burrow No. 1 overall. Burrow was on pace for a historic rookie season before suffering a season-ending injury.

The number one need that the team has is offensive line, and the 2021 NFL Draft has one stud in the form of Oregon’s Penei Sewell.

Of course, they could also be looking for a receiver like wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith. Maybe they’d even go with Florida standout Kyle Pitts and his incredible abilities for a tight end.

It certainly looks like the Bengals have even more options now than they did just 24 hours ago.