Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield have a lot in common already, and there’s no doubt they’ll be compared for years to come.

Burrow and Mayfield are both former Heisman Trophy winners who transferred to the schools where they became legends. They then became No. 1 overall draft picks to AFC North minnows.

But while the two quarterbacks aren’t slated to face off until September 17 in Cleveland, one analyst thinks that Burrow is already the better signal-caller. On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, analyst Rob Ninkovich feels that Burrow is the third-best QB in the AFC North, and Mayfield is fourth.

Ninkovich said that Mayfield’s NFL play hasn’t approached what Burrow did for LSU last year. He feels that Mayfield has fallen short in big spots, and has too many question marks right now.

Via 247Sports:

“…No. 3 (in the AFC North) for me, is Joe Burrow. No. 4 is Baker Mayfield. He has to show me more. When I watch tape from last year, very inconsistent. He played well against teams that he should have played well against. When there was a test on the line and he had to play against a team like, say, the Patriots. We remember that fumble that he had. That play in particular, I remember that as pretty embarrassing. “…Last year, it wasn’t a great outing for him. He had some flashes of greatness but then a lot more of question marks. We don’t know. That’s why he’s No. 4 for me.”

Just about every quarterback looks great in college, though, especially when they have as many elite talents around them as Burrow did.

Any quarterback taking over this Bengals team could be in for a rude awakening.

Is Joe Burrow already a better quarterback than Baker Mayfield?