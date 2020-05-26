ESPN Computer Predicts Bengals’ W-L Record In 2020

Earlier this offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals made former LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Burrow led LSU to an undefeated record, several college football records and the national title. He did all that while completing the best statistical season the college football world has ever seen and won a Heisman Trophy in the process.

After a standout career at LSU, Burrow will be given the reigns to Cincinnati’s offense. The Bengals released veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, paving the way for Burrow.

Despite some promise and a compliment of weapons at his disposal, ESPN doesn’t have big things planned for Burrow’s first season. ESPN’s Football Power Index, a computer model, predicted Cincinnati’s record for the 2020 season.

It’s safe to say the Bengals won’t be competing for a playoff spot, if this record holds true.

ESPN predicts a 5.6-10.3 record for the Bengals in 2020.

Burrow will have a healthy A.J. Green to throw the ball to this season. After missing all of 2019, Green should provide the rookie with a go-to outlet if he gets into trouble.

The No. 1 overall pick also has speedster John Ross and veteran slot receiver Tyler Boyd to form a solid receiving corps. Star running back Joe Mixon will help take the load off the rookie quarterback as well.

Cincinnati might not make a run at the playoffs in 2020, but the Bengals are built to win in the near future.