Former NFL GM Says There’s 1 ‘Necessary’ Pick For Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals own the No. 5 pick in this month’s NFL Draft, and the debate over who they should select has centered around two players.

The Bengals already have their franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow, last year’s No. 1 overall pick. It is expected that they choose a premier prospect to make life easier for the young signal caller, either Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell or LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow’s former teammate.

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannebuam thinks the choice is easy. He wants to see the Bengals grab Sewell, the standout offensive tackle, because he’ll provide much-needed protection for a young QB who was knocked around last season and his coming off ACL surgery.

Tannenbaum made his position clear during ESPN’s NFL Draft special last night.

“We’ve got to protect Joe Burrow,” Tannenbaum said, via 247Sports. “He has rare feet for somebody his size. Joe Burrow got hurt last year. Zac Taylor’s gonna throw the ball quite a bit. And this is something that is absolutely necessary. This is a foundational pick. It reminds me of drafting D’Brickashaw Ferguson with the Jets, Laremy Tunsil at Miami. You draft him and you never look back. This is a necessary pick for Cincinnati.”

There is no doubt that Burrow and Chase have a strong connection, built during LSU’s national championship season in 2019.

However, Sewell is regarded as a “safe” selection, and you’ll never be faulted trying to improve your offensive line.

“Just go put on the tape,” Sewell said Monday, via the Detroit Free Press. “Everybody just go ahead and watch what I do. Nobody can do what I do in this draft in the offensive tackle room. So I bring something totally different to the table and I think people notice that. People know that. But again, people will say whatever they want to say. All I have to say is put on the tape and watch me work.”

Cincinnati has three weeks until it has to finalize its choice. The 2021 NFL Draft will begin Thursday, April 29 in Cleveland.