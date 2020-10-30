ESPN’s Adam Schefter Has New Injury Update For Bengals RB Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals probably could have used the services of Joe Mixon against the Browns this past week. Unfortunately, his injury is increasing the likelihood that they won’t have him against the Titans.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Mixon is not practicing for the Bengals today. It’s the third straight day of no practice for Mixon, which means the team will probably rule him out before the weekend.

Mixon has been the workhorse for the Bengals for the past three seasons. He currently ranks third in the NFL in carries – even with his missed game – and has finished top ten in the league in the last two seasons. Mixon has rushed for over 1,100 yards and recorded over 1,400 yards from scrimmage in those campaigns.

Per Adam Schefter, Giovani Bernard will get his second straight start if Mixon can’t go. Bernard had 13 carries for 37 yards and five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s loss to Cleveland.

Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon is not practicing today, which makes it look like it will be Giovani Bernard starting for a second straight week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2020

Whether or not the Bengals get Mixon back though, it doesn’t look like he’ll be the catalyst to the team making a run. Cincinnati is 1-5-1 on the season, and is way behind in the playoff race.

The 2020 season is all about giving QB Joe Burrow the support and experience he needs to lead the team forward. Thankfully, the team has the weapons necessary to put him on a course for a stellar rookie season – even in the absence of Mixon.

But for now, you might want to sit him if he’s on your fantasy team.