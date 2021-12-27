ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Ranks His Top 5 NFL QBs

With 15 NFL games gone by, it’s a lot easier to give your rankings of the top five QBs in the league than it was three months ago.

On Monday’s edition of Get Up!, Orlovsky revealed his top 5 NFL QBs right now. He had Aaron Rodgers first, Tom Brady second, Matthew Stafford third and Patrick Mahomes fourth.

After listing off some of those usual suspects, he made an impassioned argument to include Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at fifth. He argued that the Bengals have the best skill position group in the NFL, which helps Burrow out a ton.

“There is not a quarterback under the age of 25 that I would take over Joe Burrow,” Orlovsky declared. “Joe Burrow is a top five quarterback in the NFL.”

Here is Orlovsky’s official top 5 list:

Aaron Rodgers, Packers Tom Brady, Buccaneers Matthew Stafford, Rams Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Joe Burrow, Bengals

Dan Orlovsky makes a compelling argument for Joe Burrow. But it still feels a bit premature to elevate Burrow to top five QB standing.

Plus, the argument that Orlovsky made may hurt Burrow in some fans’ eyes since not all QBs have a set of skill players as elite as Burrow does.

Nevertheless, Joe Burrow has had a spectacular second year in the NFL. He leads the league in completion rate (despite being sacked and intercepted more than any other quarterback) and is on the cusp of shattering every Bengals single-season passing record.

He has the Bengals on the verge of their first playoff appearance since 2015. And if he can lead them to their first playoff win in over 30 years, the case for Burrow as an elite quarterback will be much stronger.