Evan McPherson Confirms What He Said Before Final Kick

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson knew his game-winning kick was going to be good before he even lined up to kick it.

McPherson confirmed what quarterback Joe Burrow said after the game where he heard McPherson say “it’s time to go to the AFC Championship Game.”

“What he said was true,” McPherson said. “Me and Brandon were standing over there by the heater and right before I went out to kick, I was like well, it’s time to go to the AFC Championship Game. Just to have confidence in myself is big for me.”

McPherson hit a 52-yard kick to send the Bengals to that game and it’s the first time they’ll play in it since 1988.

Before that kick, McPherson also hit a 54-yarder. He had ice in his veins all game long, even though he’s still a rookie.

It looked like Tennessee was going to drive down the field in the final seconds before Cincinnati’s defense intercepted Ryan Tannehill for the third time.

That allowed Burrow to hit Ja’Marr Chase to get the Bengals into McPherson’s range.

Cincinnati will get the winner of the Buffalo-Kansas City matchup that’s set to take place at 6:30 p.m. ET.