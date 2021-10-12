Evander Holyfield’s Son, Elijah, Signs With NFL Team

Athleticism clearly runs in the Holyfield family. Evander’s son, Elijah, has reportedly signed with an NFL team.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday afternoon that Elijah, a running back, has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. He’ll begin his career on the practice squad.

Elijah played his college ball at the University of Georgia. He had 215 carries for 1,340 yards and nine touchdowns during his three-year career with the Bulldogs. He wound up signing with the Carolina Panthers after going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft. Elijah has since spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, but was waived in late August of this year.

Evander’s son will now head to Cincinnati and join the Bengals’ practice squad.

The #Bengals are signing RB Elijah Holyfield, son of Evander, to their practice squad, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2021

The Bengals need the depth at running back. They placed Samaje Perine on the reserve/COVID list on Monday. That leaves just Joe Mixon and Chris Evans at running back on the active roster.

Elijah Holyfield, the son of former professional boxer Evander Holyfield, played alongside D’Andre Swift at the University of Georgia. He put up pretty impressive numbers throughout his collegiate career, all as a backup.

Elijah’s had stops in Carolina, Philadelphia and most recently Baltimore. He now heads to the AFC North to link up with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, is 3-2 on the season and one game behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. The Bengals clash with the Detroit Lions this coming Sunday.