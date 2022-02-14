The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati BengalsINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to throw the ball in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In the second half of Super Bowl LVI, we’ve seen both starting quarterbacks–Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford–take a pounding.

Stafford came off the field at the conclusion of one possession after getting his left leg bent under him awkwardly. He could be seen on camera getting taped up on the sideline.

Burrow, meanwhile, was sacked by Rams linebacker Von Miller and had his right leg twisted underneath him. The second-year standout looked to be in immediate pain and had to limp off the field.

The good news is that neither Burrow nor Stafford missed a play. Both quarterbacks have proven their toughness throughout the season, and they certainly have done so tonight.

Come tomorrow, Stafford and Burrow have the entire offseason to heal from their bumps and bruises. Tonight, it’s all about trying to win a Super Bowl.

Whichever quarterback does that will surely feel a lot better physically after the game.

