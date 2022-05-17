Joe Burrow Reveals Mindset After Super Bowl: Fans React

Inglewood, CA - February 13: Quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals fades back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, on Sunday, February 13, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance last season, but they just fell short of their ultimate goal.

With the 2022 season roughly four months away, Burrow has warned the rest of the league that he's ready to raise his standard.

"I'm not going to accept losing," Burrow said when asked about raising the standard with a Super Bowl run.

Clearly, Burrow won't be discouraged by the Bengals' heartbreaking loss to the Rams.

As for Bengals fans, it's very evident they're putting all their trust in Burrow.

"This is why we believe and we put our trust in Joey B," one fan tweeted.

"Joe Shiesty came to play," another fan said.

Of course, Bengals fans were quick to use the famous "That's my quarterback" line from Terrell Owens.

Burrow was outstanding last season, completing 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

With a revamped offensive line protecting him, Burrow could potentially lead the Bengals to new heights this fall.