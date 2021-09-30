Football World Debating Joe Burrow vs. Trevor Lawrence

We’re only three games into the 2021 NFL season, but one thing is certain at this point: the rookie quarterbacks are struggling.

From No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence to No. 15 overall pick Mac Jones, the rookies are learning how much more difficult the NFL is than college. Lawrence is tied with No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson for the most interceptions so far this season.

The former Clemson star was seen as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. However, given his recent struggles, fans are asking a different question now.

Is he better than 2020 No. 1 pick Joe Burrow? It was a questions prompted by Pro Football Focus where the football analytics company asked for fans to either retweet for Joe Burrow or like for Trevor Lawrence.

So far, the tweet has 921 likes versus 711 retweets. That would suggest fans would rather have Trevor Lawrence – despite his recent struggles.

Which former No. 1 overall pick would you rather start your team with? 🔁 Joe Burrow

❤️ Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/hJm0Ut59Lz — PFF (@PFF) September 30, 2021

Burrow flourished in his rookie season before suffering a devastating knee injury. Through three games this season, the former LSU standout has the Bengals sitting at 2-1 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars haven’t won a game yet, which extends the team’s losing streak to 18-straight games going back to the 2020 regular season.

Lawrence is completing just over 54-percent of his passes for 669 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. Burrow is completing over 70-percent of his passes for 640 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

Which quarterback would you pick?