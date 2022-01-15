Football World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Hot Start vs. Raiders

The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the fieldCINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back at it after having a week off against the Browns last Sunday.

Burrow is off to a heck of a start against the Raiders as the Bengals look to win their first playoff game since 1991. In the first half, Burrow threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns as Cincinnati is up 20-13 at the break.

Tight end CJ Uzomah and receiver Tyler Boyd caught Burrow’s touchdown throws and they came in the tightest of windows.

The NFL world isn’t surprised in the slightest with how Burrow has started the biggest game of his career to date.

Burrow had an outstanding regular season after he threw for over 4,600 yards along with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The Raiders were able to score with 13 seconds left to cut the Bengals’ 14-point lead to seven but rest assured, this half belonged to Burrow.

You can watch the rest of this contest on NBC.

