Football World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Hot Start vs. Raiders

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back at it after having a week off against the Browns last Sunday.

Burrow is off to a heck of a start against the Raiders as the Bengals look to win their first playoff game since 1991. In the first half, Burrow threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns as Cincinnati is up 20-13 at the break.

Tight end CJ Uzomah and receiver Tyler Boyd caught Burrow’s touchdown throws and they came in the tightest of windows.

The NFL world isn’t surprised in the slightest with how Burrow has started the biggest game of his career to date.

It appears that Joe Burrow is still a pretty great QB in playoff games pic.twitter.com/pRuge5MvXp — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 15, 2022

Joe Burrow to the Raiders pic.twitter.com/2ozs6kvXIq — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 15, 2022

Joe Burrow is just ridiculous. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 15, 2022

Joe Burrow looks incredibly locked in. Bengals by a billion. 🔒🐅 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) January 15, 2022

Unreal play by Joe Burrow! he's on such a hot streak.#Bengals also get the ball to start the second half.pic.twitter.com/QJXIxsKP9C — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 15, 2022

Joe Burrow is a sharp as a deacon on Resurrection Sunday right now!! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 15, 2022

Burrow had an outstanding regular season after he threw for over 4,600 yards along with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The Raiders were able to score with 13 seconds left to cut the Bengals’ 14-point lead to seven but rest assured, this half belonged to Burrow.

You can watch the rest of this contest on NBC.