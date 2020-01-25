Former Bengals Coach Says There Are 3 Choices For The No. 1 Pick

While most people believe Joe Burrow is going to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, it appears the Cincinnati Bengals also have their eyes on two other prospects. In fact, former Bengals coach Paul Alexander said “don’t write in” Burrow as the top pick just yet.

Burrow had an incredible season with the LSU Tigers, throwing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns. He won the Heisman Trophy and led the program to its first national championship since 2007.

Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor has stated in the past that Burrow had an impressive year at LSU. However, he did say the front office isn’t close to completing its evaluations on all the top prospects.

That last comment from Taylor is starting to sound very true, especially since Alexander went on Twitter and shared some information about his former team.

Alexander, who spent 23 years as the offensive line coach for the Bengals, said he thinks the team is also considering Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young for the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Herbert may have an advantage over Burrow and Young because he’s spending time with Cincinnati’s coaching staff down in Mobile, Alabama at the Senior Bowl.

HOLD ON … don’t write in JOE BURROW as the 1st pick of the NFL DRAFT quite yet. There’s another choice … JUSTIN HERBERT who is in the mix (along with CHASE YOUNG). As a 23 year Bengal … I’m a pretty solid source. pic.twitter.com/AyYcUh3sZq — Paul Alexander (@CoachPaulAlex) January 24, 2020

It’d be quite shocking if the Bengals didn’t select Burrow with the top pick in April. After all, ESPN insider Adam Schefter said they’re definitely taking him first overall.

Herbert and Young are certainly top prospects as well, but neither move the needle like Burrow.

The Bengals will find out more about Burrow, Herbert and Young at the NFL Combine in February.