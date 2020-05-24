Former Bengals QB Carson Palmer Shares Advice For Joe Burrow

In 2003, the Cincinnati Bengals took Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer with the No. 1 overall pick. Seventeen years later, they did the same thing, taking Heisman winner Joe Burrow first overall.

Palmer helped bring the Bengals back to respectability, taking the team to a pair of playoff appearances. Obviously, Bengals fans are hoping Burrow can do the same and more.

In an appearance with “Doug and Wolf” on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, Palmer provided some advice for Burrow on getting his career started in the Queen City.

“The best thing he can do is go in there and work his butt off,” Palmer said. “He’s a hometown kid. He grew up an hour northeast of downtown Cincinnati. That city’s in his blood. He’s got family and high school teammates and teachers and so many people pulling for him. He’s going to have a ton of support.”

The Bengals haven’t made the playoffs in five years and are coming off a 2-14 season. As Palmer noted, it is important that Burrow realizes he’s not going to be able to generate a quick fix.

“If you get shellacked in Week 1, Week 2, Week 3, Week 4 — just keep fighting because they are a couple steps behind personnel wise. There’s a reason they’re drafting number one. It’s because they’re a couple years away. So just come in and know that it’s gong to be a rough start from the jump. But coming off a national championship, coming off all the success he’s had at the collegiate level, maybe his work ethic can come in and create a culture there that there’s a certain level of commitment, a certain level of work ethic and expertise and professionalism that he can bring in and I hope to see that rub off on all the guys around him.” You can hear the full interview with Palmer below.

If Burrow can have the type of NFL career that Palmer did, Bengals fans will likely be pretty happy.

However, they’d surely want him to record all of his accomplishments in black-and-orange. Palmer played in Cincinnati from 2003-10 before being traded to the Oakland Raiders, and then had several productive seasons for the Arizona Cardinals.