Former Bengals receiver Chad Johnson isn’t thrilled with NBC’s Cris Collinsworth.

Collinsworth recently spoke about Ja’Marr Chase and how he thinks that Chase is the best receiver he’s seen in a Bengals uniform.

Ja'Marr Chase is THAT guy 😤 pic.twitter.com/9BydVHNcNa — PFF (@PFF) February 8, 2022

Johnson then quote tweeted this tweet with an emoji that’s questioning Collinsworth for saying this.

Johnson played for the Bengals for 10 seasons and had 1,000+ yards in seven of them. His best season came in 2005 when he finished with 1,432 yards and nine touchdowns on 97 receptions.

He came close to those numbers in 2006 when he finished with 1,369 yards and seven touchdowns on 87 catches.

For his career in Cincinnati, he racked up 10,783 yards and 66 touchdowns on 751 receptions.

Chase was electric for the Bengals this season with 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns, but until he can put up those kinds of numbers every year, he’ll still be a bit behind Johnson.

The Bengals are set to play in their first Super Bowl since 1988 on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.