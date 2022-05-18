Former Bengals Star Pleads Guilty To 2 Felony Charges

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 10: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet is seen on the field before the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Rey Maualuga plead guilty to two felony charges from a DUI case, but he will avoid additional jail time.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Maualuga entered a pre-trial diversion program. The charges will be dropped if he avoids any other legal trouble for the next five years. He also must pay fines and restitution, complete 100 hours of community service, and submit to random drug testing.

Last summer, Maualuga was indicted on first-degree felony charges of criminal mischief and wanton endangerment. Police said he drove through yards, ran over mailboxes, and hit a parked car on August 11.

Maualuga, who was also arrested for reckless and intoxicated driving in 2020, said he only had a few drinks but refused to take a breath alcohol test.

The former USC All-American spent 120 days in jail and partook in an in-patient substance abuse program. Per TMZ, that factored into his admission into the pre-trial diversion program

Maualuga recorded 607 tackles, seven interceptions, and six forced fumbles in nine NFL seasons, eight with the Bengals. The Miami Dolphins released in 2017, his final year in the NFL, after getting arrested for battery at a Miami nightclub.

Maualuga originally faced a sentence of up to 10 years if convicted of his felony charges.