Former Bengals Star Trashes Team After Signing With Washington

William Jackson III spent the past four seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, yet it doesn’t sound like he’ll take any positive memories with him to Washington.

Jackson signed a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Washington Football Team this offseason. It was a well-deserved raise for him considering he ha 45 tackles, 11 passes defended and an interception during the 2020 season.

While it seems like Jackson was eager to join the reigning NFC East champions, it turns out he also couldn’t wait to get away from Bengals fans.

During an interview this week with 106.7 The Fan, Jackson had some harsh words for the fan base in Cincinnati.

“Cincinnati, they got some crude fans, man. Misery loves company,” Jackson said. “[Washington fans] have been nothing but supportive since Day 1.”

Jackson wasn’t done throwing shade at his former team. He once again made it known that he’s very happy that he’s no longer in Cincinnati.

“The Bengals on the other hand, them dudes, they wonder why they’re not winning,” Jackson said, via CBS. “I’m happy I’m out of that thing, man. It’s a blessing to get away and I wish them the best, but Washington, let’s go from here.”

Talk about burning bridges on your way out.

Unfortunately, Cincinnati and Washington will not square off this fall. It would’ve been interesting to see how the fans in Cincinnati would respond to seeing Jackson back at Paul Brown Stadium.