Former Bengals WR Chad Johnson Has A Message For Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow fist pumps during the national championship game.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers reacts to a touchdown against Clemson Tigers during the third quarter in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

In just over a week, the Cincinnati Bengals are expected to select former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick.

Burrow put together the best season from a quarterback in college football history in 2019. He compiled over 6,000 yards and 60 touchdowns en route to taking home the Heisman Trophy. 32

As a result, he’s expected to be the first player off the board. Cincinnati needs a quarterback to take over for Andy Dalton, who has struggled in recent years.

It’s the perfect match, and one former Bengals star can’t wait. Former star wide receiver Chad Johnson sent a message to the former LSU star quarterback on Wednesday afternoon.

“Joe Burrow, I know you can see this tweet. Don’t answer publicly just save it in your likes as a response, I f***ing love you man. See you in Cincinnati soon,” Johnson said.

Johnson likely echoes the message all Bengals fans will have for their potential future quarterback.

Burrow is regarded as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. Cincinnati fans are clamoring for the Bengals to run to the podium to announce Burrow as their pick at No. 1.

The first round of the NFL draft kicks off on April 23. In eight days, we’ll know Burrow’s landing spot.

