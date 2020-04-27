Former Bengals WR Chad Johnson Has Suggestion For Joe Burrow

Wide receiver Chad Johnson has long since left the NFL, but he still has a fondness for the Cincinnati Bengals and is rooting for newly-drafted QB Joe Burrow.

In an effort to help Burrow acclimate to the NFL, Johnson is even offering his services to Burrow and the Bengals. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Johnson proposed that he would meet up with Burrow and the Bengals receivers to run routes.

Johnson offered to play defensive back and claimed he would lock down AJ Green, John Ross, Auden Tate, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. He asserted that none of the Bengals wideouts would be able to get open, and they could break down the film with some McDonald’s afterwards.

Johnson is probably just kidding as far as the offer actually goes. But it would certainly be something if speedsters like Ross and Higgins couldn’t burn the 42-year-old former Pro Bowler.

Whether or not Johnson can back up his claim is up for some debate.

I think we should all meet up & run routes, @Joe_Burrow10 you’re the QB, I’ll play DB & lock up @WatchJRoss @lil_t8te @ajgreen_18 @teehiggins5 & @boutdat_23, they won’t get open on me, we can break down the film after over McDonald’s, thoughts❓ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 27, 2020

The Bengals drafted Burrow No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Johnson likely has fond memories of when the Bengals drafted Carson Palmer the same way in 2003.

With Palmer at the helm, Johnson became a perennial Pro Bowler, making six Pro Bowls in a seven-year stretch and earning first-team All-Pro honors three times.

Burrow could certainly use someone who mastered his craft if only to help him learn how to build a rapport with his young corps of receivers.

