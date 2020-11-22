Former Bengals WR Chad Johnson Reacts To Joe Burrow Injury

The NFL world is still in shock over the leg injury to Joe Burrow that saw him carted off against Washington today. Among the shocked is former Bengals star wide receiver Chad Johnson.

Taking to Twitter, the former All-Pro wide receiver offered his prayers for the Bengals QB.

“Prayers up for Joe Burrow,” Johnson wrote, adding a prayer emoji. His tweet promptly got over 7,000 likes and around a thousand retweets.

Burrow was carted off the field after suffering what looked like a horrifying knee injury on a sack against Washington. He was almost immediately ruled out of the game.

Prior to the injury, Burrow was on pace for a truly historic rookie season. He already set records for 300-yard games as a rookie for the Bengals, and was on pace to set a new rookie passing record.

Through his first nine games, Burrow was averaging 276.1 passing yards per game – ninth in the league. He is top ten in passing yards, completions, attempts and interception rate.

Wins have been hard to come by in what is essentially a rebuilding year for the Bengals. But the early returns on Burrow have been more promising than anything else.

We can only hope that Burrow’s injury doesn’t have any long-term damage. Unfortunately, the early looks do not bode well for the next few games, or the rest of the season.

Get well soon, Joe!