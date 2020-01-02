Former Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Reportedly Dies

A former NFL coach reportedly passed away this week – just a few days short of his 75th birthday.

Former Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Sam Wyche passed away, according to his son, Zak Wyche. He was 74 years old.

Mike Dyer of WCPO first reported the news.

Wyche played his collegiate football at Furman, where he was the team’s quarterback. He played in the Continental Football League before joining the Bengals as a player for a few years.

He played for the Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions and St. Louis Cardinals during his playing career as well. After leaving the NFL, Wyche served as an assistant coach at South Carolina for one season.

He eventually found his way back into the NFL as an assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers where he assisted the team to a Super Bowl. After his stint as an assistant with the 49ers, Wyche struggled in his lone season as the head coach at Indiana where he went 3-8.

He found a little more success as a head coach in the NFL. Wyche led the Bengals to two playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl appearance, but finished with a losing record in both Cincinnati and Tampa Bay.

Our thoughts are with the Wyche family.