Eli Apple, Former First Round Pick, Signs With New Team

Former New York Giants first-round pick Eli Apple is now moving on to his fourth NFL team. For the first time in his career, he’ll be playing in the AFC.

Apple is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The 25-year-old spent part of last season with the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers signed Apple to a one-year contract in free agency in 2020, but injuries kept the Ohio State product from making an impact. He appeared in only two games before being released in late October.

In Cincinnati, Apple will be part of what the Bengals hope is a revitalized defensive unit. So far, Cincinnati has signed three cornerbacks from other teams in free agency, along with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

The No. 10 overall pick of the Giants in 2016, Apple lasted two-plus seasons with Big Blue before being dealt to New Orleans midway through the 2018 campaign.

He started 25 games for the Saints, but the team elected not to bring him back for the 2020 season.