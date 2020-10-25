Former NFL Executive Suggests Drastic Move With Joe Burrow

Through six games, Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has shown flashes of brilliance. He’s also taken a beating.

Playing behind one of the most porous lines in the NFL, Burrow has been sacked 24 times thus far and endured countless other hits. He’s clearly the future for the Bengals, but former NFL executive Amy Trask is wondering if he should continue to be the present.

Speaking on CBS’ pregame show this morning, Trask suggested that the Bengals consider benching Burrow for his own good at some point.

“You pointed out that he’s been sacked 24 times and you said they need to protect him better,” Trask said. “I will add to that–or they need to think about taking him off the field a bit. Here’s where I’m coming from men. They drafted Joe Burrow to be their quarterback of the future. Well, in addition to being sacked 24 times, he’s been hit another 57 times.

“We all know that one play can end a career. So Cincinnati has a business decision to make here. Do you keep him on the field and give him additional reps and additional experience so he can quickly become who you think he can be for your team? Or do you say, we can’t let him continue to be punished like this or we may lose him?”

"[Joe Burrow] has been hit another 57 times. We all know that one play can end a career. So Cincinnati has a business decision to make here."@AmyTrask breaks down if the Bengals should pull their young QB for his health. pic.twitter.com/tyUIKPG1qs — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 25, 2020

Considering the Bengals are trying to build for the future under second-year head coach Zac Taylor, we wouldn’t expect them to sit Burrow to protect him. They want him to play and gain as much experience as possible.

However, there should be some concern within the franchise about the pounding they are asking the rookie to absorb this early in his career.

[ 247Sports ]