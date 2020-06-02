Former NFL QB Ken Anderson Sums Up His Hall Of Fame Snub

Regardless of the sport, we’ve seen a plethora of snubs when it comes to the Hall of Fame. For the NFL, it’s hard to find a snub with a better resume than former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson.

Over the course of his career, Anderson threw for 32,838 yards and 197 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl four times, won the MVP award in 1981 and led the league in passing yards on two separate occasions.

You’d think Anderson’s track record would get him into Canton, right? Apparently that’s not the case though since he’s been eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame since 1991 yet hasn’t been inducted.

During an interview with Sporting News, the former Offensive Player of the Year addressed being snubbed for nearly three decades. It’s pretty clear that he can still sleep at night despite not getting into the Hall of Fame.

From Sporting News:

“I don’t think twice about it, to be honest with you, except those times of year when it comes time for the election and somebody will call and say, ‘What do you think?’” Anderson told Sporting News. “Other than that, it doesn’t cross my mind.

Anderson is taking a positive approach to his career, saying “My dream was fulfilled when I got a chance to play professional football for 16 years.”

Kudos to Anderson for not letting this snub affect how he views the NFL or his fans.

Though he won’t be labeled a Hall of Famer, the majority of fans in Cincinnati view Anderson as one.