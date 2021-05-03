Former NFL Star Chad Johnson To Fight In Boxing Match

It looks like former All-Pro wide receiver Chad Johnson is the latest ex-athlete to get involved in the world of celebrity boxing.

Johnson will be fighting in an exhibition bout against a yet-to-be announced celebrity or athlete as part of the undercard for the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition fight on June 6 in Miami.

The bout will be either four or six rounds, according to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe.

Miami native and former NFL star Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) will be fighting in an exhibition bout against a TBD celebrity/athlete on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium: Story: https://t.co/9Ry3APVe8Y — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 3, 2021

Johnson, a Miami native, teased the upcoming fight earlier today on the “I Am An Athlete” podcast with fellow ex-NFLers Brandon Marshall, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder.

To be honest, celebrity boxing matches have kind of lost whatever novelty they once had. Johnson’s fight is unlikely to be a great display of skill in the ring.

However, one thing that No. 85 always did during his football days was put on a great show. It wouldn’t shock us if he does just that at Hard Rock Stadium next month.