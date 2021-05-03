The Spun

Former NFL Star Chad Johnson To Fight In Boxing Match

Chad Johnson dives to catch ball with the Cincinnati Bengals.INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 14: Chad Ochocinco #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals reaches for a pass during the Bengals 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It looks like former All-Pro wide receiver Chad Johnson is the latest ex-athlete to get involved in the world of celebrity boxing.

Johnson will be fighting in an exhibition bout against a yet-to-be announced celebrity or athlete as part of the undercard for the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition fight on June 6 in Miami.

The bout will be either four or six rounds, according to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe.

Johnson, a Miami native, teased the upcoming fight earlier today on the “I Am An Athlete” podcast with fellow ex-NFLers Brandon Marshall, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder.

To be honest, celebrity boxing matches have kind of lost whatever novelty they once had. Johnson’s fight is unlikely to be a great display of skill in the ring.

However, one thing that No. 85 always did during his football days was put on a great show. It wouldn’t shock us if he does just that at Hard Rock Stadium next month.


