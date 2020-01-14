Former NFL Star Trying Out For The XFL As A Kicker

Former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson is scheduled to try out for the XFL next Monday…as a kicker.

Johnson, 42, who last played in the NFL in 2011, tweeted on Tuesday about his upcoming workout in Houston. ESPN has confirmed the showcase is a legitimate opportunity.

“I’m excited as hell & I’m sure all will go well,” Johnson said on Twitter.

The opportunity to kick in the XFL has presented itself, i must tryout Monday in Houston, I’m excited as hell & I’m sure all will go well 🙏🏿 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 14, 2020

While Johnson excelled as a wideout over 11 pro seasons, making six Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams, he always had a special place in his heart for placekicking.

In fact, Johnson converted an extra point and kicked off for the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2009 preseason, though he never had the chance to use his leg in an actual game.

The XFL is set to kick off February 8. The league will not utilize extra point attempts and kickoffs will be spotted at either the 25 or 30-yard line, a vast change from NFL rules.