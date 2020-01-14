The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former NFL Star Trying Out For The XFL As A Kicker

A closeup of Chad Ochocinco.SAN DIEGO - DECEMBER 20: Chad Ochocinco #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals wears the number 15 on his helmet honoring deceased teammate Chris Henry during warmups before the game with the San Diego Chargers on December 20, 2009 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson is scheduled to try out for the XFL next Monday…as a kicker.

Johnson, 42, who last played in the NFL in 2011, tweeted on Tuesday about his upcoming workout in Houston. ESPN has confirmed the showcase is a legitimate opportunity.

“I’m excited as hell & I’m sure all will go well,” Johnson said on Twitter.

While Johnson excelled as a wideout over 11 pro seasons, making six Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams, he always had a special place in his heart for placekicking.

In fact, Johnson converted an extra point and kicked off for the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2009 preseason, though he never had the chance to use his leg in an actual game.

The XFL is set to kick off February 8. The league will not utilize extra point attempts and kickoffs will be spotted at either the 25 or 30-yard line, a vast change from NFL rules.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.