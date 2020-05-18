Former NFL WR Reveals He Had An Embarrassing ‘Flu Game’

Episode 9 of The Last Dance gave us a behind-the-scenes look at Michael Jordan’s (apparently misnamed) Flu Game in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz.

Jordan scored 38 points while clearly being out of sorts in the thrilling 90-88 finish that gave the Bulls a 3-2 lead in the series. It’s become one of the most iconic games in the NBA legend’s career.

Since then, other athletes have tried to imitate Jordan’s toughness by playing through health problems of their own. But former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins had a very different result when he tried to play through the flu.

As a member of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012, Hawkins had a breakout year and helped the team reach the playoffs. On the day of their Wild Card game against the Houston Texans, he claimed he was sick with a 102-degree fever and had to be isolated from AJ Green to avoid getting him sick too. Nevertheless, Hawkins was determined to play.

Hawkins admitted that he wanted to have his Michael Jordan Flu Game moment against Houston. But it didn’t work out that way unfortunately.

He finished the game with two catches for 15 yards in a 19-13 loss to the Texans.

– My 2nd year in the league… – Wildcard playoffs vs the Texans… – I got sick af… – 102 Temp… – Had to switch my rooms so I wouldn’t get @ajgreen_18 sick… – All I was thinking is, I’m going MJ Flu game on em… I had 2 catches for 15 yards..

& a fumble. We lost — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) May 18, 2020

It takes a lot of guts to play an NFL game with the flu. But it might have taken even more for Hawkins to tell that story.

Now if you want a real NFL Flu Game, look no farther than Walter Payton’s record-setting performance against the Minnesota Vikings in 1977. “Sweetness” rushed for a then-record 275 yards while “shivering and shaking with the flu.”

Which other NFL stars played great games with the flu?