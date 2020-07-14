Former No. 1 Pick Explains Why He’s ‘Nervous’ For Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals are hopeful that Joe Burrow will revitalize their franchise for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately though, the LSU product will not have a full offseason to prepare for his rookie year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL hasn’t opened up training programs. This means rookies like Burrow will have to adjust faster to the professional game than ever before.

Burrow certainly has the talent to be a productive quarterback for years to come. Nonetheless, it’d be unfair to expect him to thrive without a full offseason under his belt. That reason alone is why David Carr is a little worried for the No. 1 overall pick.

Carr, who struggled in the NFL due to the lack of support in Houston, shared his concerns with Burrow for the 2020 season. He believes it’ll be tough for Burrow to immediately get on the same page as the veterans on the roster.

Here’s what Carr had to say on NFL Total Access, via 247Sports:

“I really think it’s the young guys that are going to have the most difficult time,” Carr said on NFL Total Access. “They’re not on the field with their guys. They haven’t had the structure of practice. Joe hasn’t gotten to go out there with this coaching staff and his group and get a practice together that looks like a real NFL practice and then take ownership of that. If he’s doing any kind of workout, it’s kind of just ‘off the cuff’ at a park and trying to make it work. It’s going to be extremely difficult for those guys to get enough work in. That’s why it goes back to getting these guys as many reps as you can early on. Those veteran guys will be able to figure it out. But the younger guys, I’m a little nervous for them that they’re not going to be ready to go early on.”

Cincinnati owned the worst record in 2019, winning just two games. Fans want to see Burrow bring the franchise back to its glory days, but that will probably take a decent amount of time.

The fact that we’re entering a season full of unknowns just makes it even harder to judge rookie quarterbacks.

We’ll see if Burrow can take the NFL by storm this fall.