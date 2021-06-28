Former Patriots Veteran Predicts NFL’s Next ‘Big’ Star

There are plenty of NFL players who are candidates to break out in 2021. But one former New England Patriots player believes he knows who the NFL’s next big star is.

On Monday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst and former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich identified Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as “the next big guy.” He predicts that the Bengals will have a great offense this year with Burrow under center.

“Cincinnati’s going to be a great offense,” Ninkovich said. “And Joe Burrow is going to be the next big guy in the NFL.”

It’s an easy sentiment to get behind. Burrow was on pace for a historic rookie season before a severe leg injury prematurely ended his season.

In 2019 at LSU, Joe Burrow broke just about every NCAA passing record en route to winning the Heisman Trophy and national championship.

The Bengals were convinced enough to take Burrow No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and promptly named him the starter. He quickly proved worthy of the team’s confidence, completing 65-percent of his passes for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games.

Unfortunately, a leg injury against the Washington Football Team necessitated a lengthy offseason recovery. He appears on the verge of returning though.

Assuming Burrow is able to pick up right where he left off, he could have the Bengals in playoff contention this year.

Do you agree with Rob Ninkovich that Joe Burrow is the next big NFL star?