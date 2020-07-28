Hall Of Fame GM Shares Harsh Prediction For Joe Burrow

Bill Polian, Hall of Fame former NFL GM, thinks Bengals QB Joe Burrow is going to “struggle” this season.

It isn’t easy for quarterbacks to have successful rookie seasons. For Burrow in particular, he isn’t exactly surrounded by talent in Cincinnati as he was during his time with the LSU Tigers. Burrow’s immensely talented, but an underwhelming roster could derail his NFL career early on.

Polian shared an interesting statistic during a recent appearance on Adam Schefter’s podcast. According to Polian, first-round quarterbacks “exceed at a winning level in their first two years at 34 percent of the time.”

Of course, Burrow may be one of the rare cases in which a rookie quarterback has success. But the outlook isn’t too bright ahead of the 2020 season.

“Joe Burrow is going to struggle, he’s going to struggle … he’s so far behind right now, lord,” Polian said during Adam Schefter’s most recent podcast, via 247Sports. “This is Bill Parcells, the best way to learn how to play football is to play football. We play football in training camp and OTAs to a certain extent and we’re not doing that this year. Those guys will have a hard time. By the way, this statistic I verified the other day, first-round quarterbacks exceed at a winning level in their first two years at 34 percent of the time.”

The best way for rookie quarterbacks to adapt quickly to NFL play comes in training camps and preseason.

Without those, Burrow will be far behind compared to rookie quarterbacks in past seasons.

Nonetheless, the Bengals expect big things from Burrow for years to come.