In Photos: Everything You Need To Know About Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend

Joe Burrow went 15-0 in his final season as a college football quarterback. So far in his NFL career, he’s yet to win a game. But maybe that will change today.

The Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2-1 on the 2020 season. Cincinnati is coming off a tie against the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Burrow and Co. are scheduled to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars today. The New York Post is predicting Burrow will get his first win.

I’m not going to pretend there’s a lot of value in this number because I would not lay more than a field goal. I have Cincinnati rated 1.5 points higher than Jacksonville on a neutral field. Still, Burrow played Carson Wentz to a tie and should outplay Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew by enough of a margin for Cincinnati (0-2-1 SU, -8 point differential) to get the win. The arrow is pointing up for Burrow and the Bengals. The play: Bengals, -2.5

If the Bengals do get a win, celebrations will be necessary.

Burrow won’t have all of his friends and family inside of the stadium due to pandemic rules, but everyone will be there in spirit. Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia, shared a heartwarming photo of the stadium setup before Week 1.

It appears that Olivia will actually be inside of the stadium today. She posted a good luck message to Burrow before kickoff.

Olivia was seen supporting Burrow at countless LSU games and the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York last year. It’s been quite a ride for the now-former LSU Tigers star.

The happy couple appeared to meet back in Ohio. Burrow began his college football career at Ohio State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons.

The happy couple got to enjoy a lot of big wins in 2019. They are due for one in 2020.

Cincinnati and Jacksonville are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.