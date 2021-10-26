Michael Irvin Has Very Telling Admission On Ja’Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals made a bold decision, selecting wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase at No. 5 in the 2021 NFL Draft.

So far this year, it’s paid off in a big way. The LSU product has been lights out this year, catching 35 passes for 754 yards and six touchdowns through seven games.

His biggest Sunday was his most recent, helping lead the way in the Bengals’ 41-17 upset drubbing of the Baltimore Ravens. Chase caught eight of 10 targets from Joe Burrow, going for 201 yards and a score.

He has the attention of one of the greatest wide receivers to ever do it. Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin, a Hall of Famer, admitted to TMZ that Chase is “way more talented” than he was.

Michael Irvin Praises Ja'Marr Chase, He's 'Way More Talented' Than Mehttps://t.co/M4UQcdxI9c — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 26, 2021

“Ja’Marr Chase is off the chain, man,” Irvin told the gossip site. “Now, let’s see if he can get more rings than I ever had.”

Irvin is also impressed with the turnaround that Ja’Marr Chase has made in just the last few months. After a very disappointing preseason, he flipped the switch when the Bengals’ regular season began, and has performed like one of the best wide receivers in the NFL as a rookie.

“To make the switch to playing like one of the best receivers in the NFL right now, it’s incredible,” Irvin continued.

While there was some consternation about the Cincinnati Bengals passing on a potentially generational offensive line talent in Penei Sewell, it’s hard to argue with the results so far. Cincy is 5-2, tied in record with the team they just beat—the Ravens—atop the AFC North. They beat the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in the year as well, 24-10. The division title is absolutely in reach right now.

[TMZ]