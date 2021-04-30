Ja’Marr Chase Reveals Lofty NFL Goals After Getting Drafted

With the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Though he still has to wait several months before he can make his professional debut, he already setting some very high goals.

During his introductory press conference on Thursday night, Chase revealed that he wants to break every record in Bengals’ history.

“I’m going to break every record they’ve got. That’s my goal right there. I’m telling you right now,” Chase said. “I don’t know how I’m going to do it, but it’s going to get done.” It’ll be tough to surpass Chad Johnson or A.J. Green when it comes to all-time receiving yards, but Chase definitely has the talent to do so.

What will really help Chase is the fact that he has a great quarterback by his side in Joe Burrow. They formed a lethal duo at LSU, as Chase had 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns during the 2019 season.

Ja’Marr Chase told reporters that his chemistry with Burrow is what allows them to have success on the field.

“I like the way Joe carries himself. He’s always calm, very collected and he’s not afraid to tell you something. That’s something I love from my quarterback. Me and him are always on the same page, communicating about the defense and the offense. . I’m always willing to learn and have an open ear when Joe’s talking to me.”

We’ll see if Burrow and Chase can have success together in Cincinnati.

