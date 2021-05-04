Nearly a week ago, the Cincinnati Bengals made a somewhat controversial decision at the top of Thursday’s first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Analysts thought the team would add a top offensive linemen, like former Oregon standout Penei Sewell in an effort to keep Joe Burrow upright. Instead, the team took the quarterback’s favorite college target, LSU‘s Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase was unquestionably the best wide receiver in college football during the 2019 season. After opting out of the 2020 campaign, he was still the first wide receiver off the board.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Bengals announced which jersey numbers the new rookies would be wearing. Chase is taking immediate advantage of the NFL’s new rule allowing wide receivers – and other positions – to wear single-digit jersey numbers.

Chase is going with No. 1, which he wore in college for the Tigers as well.

Chase helped Burrow rise from potentially undrafted quarterback to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. In 2019, the two linked up for 84 receptions, 1,780 yards, and 20 touchdowns en route to LSU’s national championship.

Burrow went on to win the Heisman Trophy after throwing for an insane 5,671 yard and 60 touchdowns against just six interceptions. He also completed over 76-percent of his throws, which was an NCAA record until Alabama’s Mac Jones bested that in 2020.