Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally.

Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.

Of course, when one team wins, another team has to lose. On the losing end of tonight’s game was the Bengals and star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Following the game, Chase could muster only one word.

“Damn,” he said on Twitter after the game.

Although just a rookie, Chase cemented himself as one of the best wide receivers in the game right now. He racked up over 1,400 receiving yards during the 2021 season and proved the Bengals made the right draft pick.

There’s no doubt he and the Bengals will torment the AFC for years to come.