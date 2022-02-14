The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow Cincinnati BengalsCINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 28: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and quarterback Joe Burrow (9) look at the scoreboard during a stop in play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally.

Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.

Of course, when one team wins, another team has to lose. On the losing end of tonight’s game was the Bengals and star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Following the game, Chase could muster only one word.

“Damn,” he said on Twitter after the game.

Although just a rookie, Chase cemented himself as one of the best wide receivers in the game right now. He racked up over 1,400 receiving yards during the 2021 season and proved the Bengals made the right draft pick.

There’s no doubt he and the Bengals will torment the AFC for years to come.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.