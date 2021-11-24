Ja’Marr Chase Has Honest Reaction To Being Hit By Joe Mixon

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is known for his punishing runs where he seeks out contact. Unfortunately, Bengals rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase recently found himself on the receiving end of one such run.

Chase got bulldozed by Mixon during a run against the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend. The Bengals wideout wasn’t hurt on the play, but he felt the full weight of his teammate’s force.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Chase explained just what it feels like to be bowled over by Joe Mixon. He compared getting hit by Mixon to being hit by a truck.

“It felt like a dump truck hit me,” Chase said. Chase got hit from behind on the play, so he didn’t even get a chance to brace for impact:

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase on being trucked by Joe Mixon: "It felt like a dump truck hit me." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 24, 2021

Ja’Marr gets trucked by…. Joe Mixon? pic.twitter.com/nAmDPhSUa0 — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) November 21, 2021

When Joe Mixon hasn’t been bowling over his own teammates though, he’s been having a career-year. Through 10 games he has 759 rushing yards and a career-high nine touchdowns.

He’s on pace for a career high in rushing yards even on a team that ranks in the middle of the league for rushing.

Meanwhile, Ja’Marr Chase has been getting just about all of the buzz for Rookie of the Year honors. He already has 47 receptions for 867 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s on pace for over 1,400 receiving yards this season.

Are Mixon and Chase the best RB-WR duo in the NFL right now?