Ja’Marr Chase Sums Up His Chemistry With Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals made a fairly controversial selection with their No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, taking LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase over Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

Chase is one of the more dynamic wide receivers in recent college football history. Taking a receiver over a potential generational left tackle is a hard sell though, especially after the onslaught that Bengals 2020 No. 1 pick Joe Burrow faced last year, ultimately suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Of course, Burrow is pumped about the selection. Chase was his top target at LSU in 2019. There is a chance that their well-established chemistry allows the team’s offense to hit the ground running this fall. Chase said as much from Bengals OTAs this week.

“We can look at each other and already know what we’re thinking,” Chase told Bengals.com. “I just knew it. I just know sometimes. I had a feeling.”

Welcome to the Bengals’ future Joe Burrow 🎯 Ja’Marr Chase (via @TheTylerDragon) pic.twitter.com/czEJX3HDYz — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 25, 2021

He’s impressing his new coaches as well. Head coach Zac Taylor raved about the work he’s put in over the last few weeks.

“Ja’Marr has been impressive. He picks it up really quickly. I know there is probably some new terms that are crossover from some old terms he’s had, and like any young receiver it takes some getting adjusted to, but he gets lined up quick, he knows what to do, he has great hands and he’s everything we hoped he could be through the first couple of practices.”

As a sophomore at LSU in 2019, Ja’Marr Chase caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. He and Burrow led the Tigers to a dominant 15-0 season capped by a national championship.

