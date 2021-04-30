Ja’Marr Chase Reveals What Joe Burrow Texted Him This Morning

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase absolutely torched teams together at LSU in 2019. Now, they’ll have the chance to do it again in the AFC North.

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals made Joe Burrow the No. 1 pick. His successful rookie season was cut short due to injury, after week after week where he got bombarded by opposing pass rushes. As a result, most thought Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell would be the pick at No. 5, if he lasted that long.

Of course, Chase, who opted out in 2020, was still expected to be the top wide receiver, and there was plenty of thought that Burrow might love to play with his favorite target in college. Ultimately, for better or worse, he got his way.

Teams won’t always tell their franchise players what they’re doing in the NFL Draft. Burrow, however, got tipped off, and let Ja’Marr Chase know that they were set to be reunited this morning. That must’ve been a pretty cool moment for both of them.

Ja'Marr Chase said Joe Burrow texted him this morning and told him to get his bags packed. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) April 30, 2021

Chase wore some Bengals-colored shoes to the NFL Draft tonight. Obviously he had a thought that this might happen before today, but Burrow’s news probably locked in this sartorial choice.

JA’MARR CHASE ORANGE SHOES pic.twitter.com/GP2Ou4ah1a — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 29, 2021

Chase caught 84 passes from Burrow for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019. LSU captured the national title, with one of the best offenses in college football history.

This pick will be heavily scrutinized though, especially if the Cincinnati Bengals can’t keep Burrow upright, and Penei Sewell becomes a franchise cornerstone for the Detroit Lions. On paper though, this is a lot of fun.

[Ben Baby]