Ja'Marr Chase Reacts To Viral Photo With Minkah Fitzpatrick

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 11: Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals flies through the air after being hit by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Ja'Marr Chase and Minkah Fitzpatrick went viral this week, and not because of their play on Sunday.

A picture of Chase flipping Fitzpatrick double-barreled middle fingers has been trending on social media. The exchange occurred during the Bengals' 23-20 loss to the Steelers in Week 1.

Not surprisingly, Chase was asked about the photo during media availability today. He admitted he saw it going around, but didn't want to get into the details of what led to the gesture.

"I'm not gonna talk about that," Chase said, laughing.

Hey, this is football. Guys are going to get heated and say/do things on the field they normally wouldn't in the real world.

Chase and Fitzpatrick are both elite players and competitors who turned in monster performances on Sunday. Fitzpatrick, in fact, was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his exploits.

We'll get to see them go head-to-head again this season in late November.