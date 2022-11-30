Ja'Marr Chase Reveals New Details Of His Injury

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been out since Oct. 23 due to a hip injury. As of now, he's expected to return to the gridiron this Sunday against the Chiefs.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Chase said he wants to take reps in Week 13.

Chase revealed that he suffered a hairline hip fracture in Week 6 against the Saints. He then re-aggravated that injury the following week against the Falcons.

There was some optimism that Chase would return to the field last Sunday against the Titans. However, the All-Pro wideout didn't feel comfortable yet.

Now that Chase feels good, he's ready to rejoin his teammates on the field.

Before suffering a hairline hip fracture, Chase had 47 receptions for 605 yards and six touchdowns. The Bengals will welcome him back in the lineup with open arms.

This Sunday's game between the Bengals and Chiefs will be a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game.