Ja'Marr Chase's Comment About Trevon Diggs Going Viral

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and cornerback Trevon Diggs will most likely be face-to-face on multiple occasions this Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals square off against the Dallas Cowboys.

On Wednesday, Chase was asked about lining up against Diggs. His answer was quite interesting.

Although Chase believes Diggs is a "great athlete," he believes there'll be opportunities for him to get past the All-Pro cornerback.

"He’s got great ball skills in the air,” Chase said. “He’s super-fast. He’s not too technically sound though. You know what I’m saying? He’s a little hit or miss, you know what I'm saying? He’s either all the way on or not on at all, but he’s definitely a great athlete.”

Chase started this regular season with a bang, hauling in 10 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals would certainly love a repeat performance this Sunday.

As for the Cowboys, containing Chase is probably towards the top of their priority list. They can't let the LSU product run up and down their defense all game long.

With that said, Dallas will need Diggs to have an elite performance this Sunday at AT&T Stadium.