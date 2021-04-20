Look: Joe Burrow’s ACL Scar Revealed During Photoshoot

On Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals unveiled their new uniforms for the 2021 season with an epic photoshoot. However, the jerseys actually played second fiddle in the photoshoot to Joe Burrow’s ACL scar.

Burrow was seen on a throne in one of the pictures that was shared on Monday. His scar received a lot of attention due to the fat that it was so massive.

For those that don’t remember, Burrow suffered a torn ACL against the Washington Football Team last season. It immediately ended what could’ve been a historical rookie season for the LSU product.

All the reports coming out of Cincinnati state that Burrow is on schedule with his rehab. While it’s too early to say if he’ll be ready for Week 1 of the 2021 season, it appears that he’s in good spirits.

Joe Burrow's Huge, Gnarly ACL Surgery Scar Shown During Bengals' Jersey Reveal https://t.co/vmhm7kr913 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 20, 2021

Some NFL fans believe the latest photo of Burrow’s scar should inspire the team to draft Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the fifth overall pick. Sewell would give Burrow much-needed protection up front, which is crucial if he wants to have a long career.

As for the new uniforms, it sounds like everyone is on the same page. Most of the fans in Cincinnati are really fond of them, and we already know that Burrow likes them.

“These uniforms excite me. They’re cool,” Burrow said. “I think the fans will like them and they’ll be good for us. The guys that are here are the kind of people that are going to take the organization to where we want to go. We’re the future. It’s going to be a fun ride.”