Joe Burrow Announces He’s Not Playing This Weekend vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals managed to take down the Kansas City Chiefs in a thriller on Sunday afternoon, but Joe Burrow limped off the field in the process.

During the final drive of the game, Burrow was seen limping to the Bengals’ sideline. In his postgame press conference, he told reporters that it was nothing more than a sore knee.

“It’s my right knee that was a little sore after the Chargers game I think it was,” Burrow said. “So I just re-aggravated it a little bit. Nothing serious.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Burrow had an update on his status for Week 18. Since the Bengals already have the AFC North locked up, they’re deciding to play it safe with their franchise quarterback.

Burrow announced that he doesn’t expect to play this weekend against the Cleveland Browns. This means Brandon Allen is on track to start the regular season finale.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he does not expect to play this Sunday vs. Cleveland. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 5, 2022

This is probably the right call by the Bengals.

If the Bengals are going to make a Super Bowl run this January, they’ll need Burrow as close to 100 percent as possible. Besides, we’re pretty sure Burrow doesn’t need an extra game to get himself ready for the playoffs.

Over the past two games, Burrow has 971 passing yards and eight touchdowns. He has been truly phenomenal when it matters most.