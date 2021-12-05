Joe Burrow Announces His Status For Next Week After Injury

Quarterback Joe Burrow got banged up in Sunday’s game between his Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers. The former No. 1 overall pick suffered a pretty gnarly finger injury on his throwing hand in his team’s 41-22 blowout loss.

Burrow sustained the dislocated pinky early in the first quarter of Sunday’s game on a strip sack, but he was able to play through it. He certainly wasn’t his sharpest afterwards and ended the contest 24-for-40 for 300 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Burrow, 24, might not have been at his best after the injury, but he revealed that after the game that coming out was never an option. He also explained that he doesn’t plan on missing any time going forward.

“It’s just something I am going to have to deal with,” Burrow said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “I am not going to miss any games because of it. Unless it somehow gets worse which I can’t imagine it is going to, I am going to play next week.”

Burrow’s confidence in his status going forward should be a welcome sign for the Bengals. The young quarterback has been a major reason for Cincinnati’s success so far this season and the team will need him to be on the field for a late season playoff push.

Unfortunately for the Bengals, their postseason seeding outlook took a major hit on Sunday. The AFC North club fell to 7-5 with a turnover-heavy loss to the Chargers, which only further mucked up the conference playoff picture.

The Bengals will have a strong opportunity to bounce back at home next week. Cincinnati will take on the San Francisco 49ers in a game between two teams hoping to make the playoffs.

Burrow should be out there next Sunday, provided his finger doesn’t get worse over the next few days.