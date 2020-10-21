Joe Burrow Appears To Be On Track To Break NFL Rookie Record

Joe Burrow broke so many single season passing records at LSU last year that you’d think he’d be tired of it by now. But after another big outing this past weekend, Burrow seems in a good position to break another NFL record.

Per ProFootballTalk, Burrow is on pace to break the record for most 300-yard passing games for a rookie. The current record is six, set by Andrew Luck in 2012. Burrow currently has four.

In Week 4, Burrow became the first rookie to record three straight games with 300-plus passing yards in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had 313 yards in Cincinnati’s losing effort against the Colts this past weekend.

To date, Burrow leads the league in passing attempts with 246. He has thrown for 1,617 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions.

Joe Burrow already has four 300-yard passing games. The rookie record is six 300-yard passing games, set by Andrew Luck in 2012. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 21, 2020

However, Joe Burrow is not on pace to break Luck’s rookie passing yards record. At 269.5 yards per game, he would fall just short of Luck’s 4,374 yards mark unless he plays slightly better down the stretch.

All of that said, Burrow is clearly demonstrating that he has the potential to be a franchise QB. He’s one of the top contenders for Rookie of the Year right now, on an offense that ranks in the bottom quarter of the league.

There were plenty of people who were skeptical of Burrow’s breakout 2019 year at LSU being a fluke despite being so historic. But he’s quickly proving all of them wrong.

How many more records will Joe Burrow break before the year is done?