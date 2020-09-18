Video: Joe Burrow Just Had His “Welcome To The NFL” Moment

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns hosted the Cincinnati Bengals in a matchup of AFC North foes.

Both teams lost their first games of the season, albeit in different fashions. The Browns were completely dominated by the Baltimore Ravens in the season-opener.

Meanwhile, the Bengals lost a close, and somewhat controversial, game to the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to find A.J. Green for a game-winning touchdown, but it was called back and the Bengals ended up losing.

Early in Thursday night’s game, Burrow was leading his team right down the field. Unfortunately, the team had to settle for a field goal after the Browns sacked Burrow.

In his second series of the night, Burrow showed he’s still a rookie in this league. He attempted to spin out of a sack from Sheldon Richardson, who just tossed him to the ground.

Check it out.

Just a few plays later, the play clock was running down and Burrow wanted to call a timeout. Unfortunately, the center decided that was a good time to snap the ball.

Burrow chased after and eventually landed on the ball, but took a massive loss in the process.

Joe Burrow wanted a timeout, and the center decided that wasn't going to happen. pic.twitter.com/55FSgXBYJG — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 18, 2020

It was a rough sequence from Burrow, who looked great on the team’s first drive.

Cleveland’s offense, meanwhile, is firing on all cylinders. The Browns have scored touchdowns on each of their first two drives and hold a 14-3 lead.